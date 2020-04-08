Rutland Regional Medical Nursing has been integral to the COVID-19 response for our community. As nurses, we have teamed with our provider partners, ancillary services and administration to best meet the needs of our community. In the past few weeks, I have seen us work together to create a specialized unit to care for COVID positive patients, implement an Emergency Department external triage point, develop a central staffing office to help cross-train nursing staff from multiple specialties, and answer the needs of our community. As a Magnet™ designated organization, we involve front line nursing staff in our decisions, we listen to their feedback, we answer their questions, and we respect the work that they do on the front lines every day.
At Rutland Regional, nurses need not demand a seat at the table, we have one. We are respected, recognized and seen as leaders in health care.
Betsy Hassan is the chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
