Sen. Patrick Leahy has long been an environmental champion for the state of Vermont. I appreciated when he helped Congress pass the Inflation Reduction Act this summer, the largest piece of climate legislation in U.S. history. Especially with the number of hot days in our state expected to increase from about six per year currently to more than 20 per year, his leadership on climate change is essential.

Nevertheless, I’m increasingly worried about Leahy's possible support for Sen. Joe Manchin’s "permitting reform" scheme, which the West Virginia senator is now trying to attach to must-pass federal legislation, such as the next National Defense Authorization Act. As chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Leahy has the authority to reject this attempt to gut our bedrock environmental laws and create more dirty energy projects the planet simply cannot afford.

