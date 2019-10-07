There’s parental concern that public education outcomes are declining and that diversity, inclusion and climate change are the focus rather than core subjects. One parental option to reset basic academic emphasis is homeschooling.
There are over 2.3 million homeschooled students. Advocates say homeschooling allows for a more flexible curriculum, facilitates the transfer of religious and/or moral convictions and spares children from liberal indoctrination, bullying and disruptive classrooms prevalent in public schools.
Parents have homeschool tools to help with curriculum. Their children typically score 15 to 30 percentile points above public school students on standardized achievement tests. Students I’ve met had excellent social interaction skills, were more in tune with current events and very mature for their age.
The National Home Education Research Institute estimates homeschool population will continue to grow at an estimated 2-8% per annum. Growth in non-white/non-Hispanic is gaining in popularity among minorities.
Abraham Lincoln said “the philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next.” Parents are motivated to set values and beliefs in homeschooling since they don’t support today’s public school influence, direction and results.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.