Please do not change the bottle-deposit system we now have in Vermont. The bottle-deposit system of today is working. The recycling of other bottles is working. Please leave things alone.
Adding non-carbonated beverages to the deposit system will divert valuable waste plastic from the current recycling system. This will reduce income of solid-waste districts and will really hurt the trash and recycling haulers financially.
Deposits on non-carbonated beverage bottles will immensely complicate our lives by making us haul huge amounts of bottles to the deposit recycling centers, a royal pain. There are already long lines of people bringing deposit bottles to collect their 5 cents. The new proposal will double or triple or more, our consternation.
If you must add another hidden, but infuriating, tax, then just tax bottled water and other necessities of life.
Leave the current system alone.
Paul A. Stone
Orwell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.