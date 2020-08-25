The letter to the editor recently hit all the main points in the argument against a saliva roadside test for pot and is well thought out. It is concise and I only have one item to add to it. I think the politicians and the governor know exactly what the author is saying and understand it, but they really don't care if the test is fair or if it measures driving impairment.
This is a political stunt being played out by the Republicans in the Vermont House and the governor. They are, in essence, saying, "if you Dems expect us to agree on the legal sale of pot in Vermont, you'll have to agree to saliva testing and seatbelt enforcement even if it isn't accurate to test for driving impairment. That's the deal!"
It's so hard to swallow that it's a deal breaker and that's a win for the Republicans and the governor. Override his veto. That's the only way to get legal retail sales of pot on Vermont.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.