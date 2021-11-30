Your editorial is correct that it is very difficult for working people to serve in Vermont’s Legislature. The sessions are far too long — twice as long as much more populous states with bigger budgets. It would help if legislators had access to legislative aides who could help them understand the more complicated pieces of legislation. It would help if less time was spent on fringe social issues. And, finally, it would help if the legislative leaders exercised some discipline on their caucuses and the legislative body as a whole — even at the risk of not being universally popular.
Louis Meyers
South Burlington
