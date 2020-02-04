My thoughts regarding the time and money being spent by our House and Senate and some of our other elected and appointed officials as to climate change, are:
Our state has many problems that our lawmakers could be focusing on; to name a few: a serious shortage of nurses; in the midst of an opioid crisis; problems of overcrowding and abuse within our prison system; parts of Vermont unable to utilize broadband high-speed internet service.
Regarding our school systems: the rising cost of our per pupil spending, out-distanced by only four other states, those being New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Alaska. We are Number 2 (after New Jersey) in spending per pupil on the cost of support services (specialized instructional support). The budgeted increase for the Education Fund for the upcoming fiscal year is to be $87 million for a total of $1.8 billion! It is costing more each year to educate fewer students. Also, there is a big push to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana, with no field test to check for impaired drivers.
The cost to Vermont taxpayers to implement this basically symbolic effort to reduce climate change will be funded by a system formerly called a "carbon tax." This would result in a higher cost for home heating oil, gasoline, diesel fuel and propane. This, so Vermont can have the dubious honor of being first in the nation to implement this carbon tax. There is also the fact our state is losing population yearly. I think imposing these fees would be a deterrent to encouraging folks to move here.
I would urge our Legislature to do the job their constituents voted them in office to do. Namely, to first focus on saving Vermont before trying to save the planet.
Ron Alderman
Bennington
