Despite the fact I am only a visitor over the past few months, I follow area news closely and hope you will consider my brief thoughts and observation worthy of print.
The recent Rutland City elections produced a tie between two candidates who, in a civil, professional manner, resolved the situation without fanfare or any sort of nasty public discourse.
Yet, following the despicable actions which took place in our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 of this year, the sitting Board of Aldermen for Rutland City could not come together in supporting a resolution to condemn the events of that horrific day.
Seems to me there might be a lesson to be learned here.
Reba Mosely
Killington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.