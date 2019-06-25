I consider myself somewhat of a conceptual artist, which is great, because I don't really have to do anything. I just have to think about it. But what good is that if no one gets to see it?
I once wrote a poem called "Rutland Donut," and chalked it onto the sidewalk near Depot Park, one Friday Night Live.
Some stopped and watched me, or read it, but most just kept on walking.
The next day, at the farmers' market, vendors placed their stands over it, people walked on it, and it became nearly invisible. That made me think that many creations are fragile and temporary, and we should enjoy them while we can.
Art serves a great purpose. It distracts us from our routine, mundane lives. It makes us think and feel. It's great for educating, enlightening and getting conversations started.
Certainly, there are age-appropriate literature and images, but I can't really think of a valid reason why it should ever be censored.
Robbie Grace
North Clarendon
