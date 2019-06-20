Art, at its best, causes us to see the world differently. It wakes us up to new perspectives or perceptions. It is not about making the observer comfortable. It is to arouse — a sensation, an emotion, an idea.
How disturbing it was to read Tuesday’s (June 18) article, “Student’s artwork censored.” It described a young artist who followed all the steps of sound educational inquiry, adhered to administrative procedures, and created several thought-provoking, powerful pieces of art, only to have the work censored because someone was uncomfortable.
The creative process that was used, the research done, the quality of the images created and the development of an artist statement giving context to the exhibit would make most educators quite proud of the student’s work. The headline told us that did not happen.
I hope the Mill River school and community use this incident to thoughtfully examine the purpose of art and education. Art matters. Discomfort has a role. Working with our discomfort, we can discover new perspectives and grow, be it intellectually, morally or spiritually. Let us not censor that.
Pat Hunter
Rutland
