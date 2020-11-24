I can’t help but reply to William Notte’s editorial bravado that the aldermen did the right thing in voting down any public input on the “Rutland Raider” logo.
For starters, Mr. Notte and others describe the Raider “unifying symbol” as a “mascot,” which it is not. In the past, it might have appeared that way, but there is no such imagery remaining in the symbol to support his depiction.
Mr. Notte negates his own argument on this. Mr. Notte spent enough time in city government that, if the city of Rutland is facing population decline, vanishing businesses, increasing tax burdens and the poor reputation he reports, he had his chance to change that in his political terms, and he has “Notte.” Mr. “Not” may be an apt description.
Furthermore, Notte’s argument as “this hangover from refugee resettlement” where “press attention allowed people to speak for Rutland to an undeserved degree” is completely backwards. The record is clear. In that affair, then-Alderman Board President William Notte, the mayor and a tiny core of politicians and persons with vested financial interests, worked in complete secrecy to “speak for the people of Rutland by themselves.” Today, the “dividers” hide behind the door again in another attempt to get things done entirely “their way” – the wrong way.
Mr. Notte wishes, once again, to prevent the people from voting for what’s good for themselves. Let the people speak, unless you fear the outcome; in which case, what does that make you?
Royal Barnard
Rutland City
