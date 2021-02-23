I am compelled to write this letter because last week was “Sunshine Week,” a time to recognize the importance of open meetings and transparency, which are hallmarks of Vermont’s political system.
A critical issue is how campaigns are financed. We have our Secretary of State’s office to thank for an information system that tracks this issue. But is anyone making sure that the “i’s” are dotted and the “t’s” are crossed?
I would appreciate the staff at The Times Argus taking time to assemble a chart summarizing campaign finance issues following each election season: Are candidates filing timely reports? How much was spent on the campaigns? How was the funding used? What are the funding sources?
This information will provide community members with essential information to help us evaluate the independence and other important qualities of our potential and current political leadership.
Thank you for your attention.
Sue Higby
Barre City
