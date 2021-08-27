This was inspired by the letter of Karen Marino. Sometimes, neurological symptoms aren't noticed right offhand. Unfortunately, so-called adult bus passengers have stared at and made fun of me for wearing a seat belt on the small buses. If I don't wear one, I'm in danger of falling, especially when there are really sharp turns. If I hit a sensitive spot on my head, I'm in trouble. I shouldn't have to explain this to anyone — but in order for me to have peace of mind, I might as well.
By the way, even if I didn't have a neurological condition, and I wear a seat belt on the small buses, I'd do it for safety purposes. That's what they are for. Please, grow up.
Muffe Heath
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.