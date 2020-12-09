Dear Mr. Netanyahu,
Shalom. I’m a 70-year-old American Jewish woman born of East European immigrants escaping the pogroms and Holocaust, settling in New York City on the Lower East Side. You are familiar with the area.
I write to you because I read an article in The New York Times reporting your reaction to our election of Biden was “appalling,” and as I read on, I agreed. I write to caution you. Be very careful! Foreign relationships are like marriage: One wrong act, one wrong withdrawal of support, particularly when born of your personal interest, can blow up a long-term relationship in a short moment. The USA is very racially/ethically hypersensitive at this moment in time and your outrageous unasked-for criticism of our sacred voting rights process and outcome, places Israel in peril. Yes, a greater peril than Iran, et al.
Mr. Trump, your brother from another mother, is finished — certifiable, hell-bent on destroying whatever he can before he loses the power of executive orders. He’s been discarded by a vote of 80 million Americans. That’s a big number, and it’s a number that matters.
You have a choice and if you choose wrong, you will have only yourself to blame. In short, money, arms, military and international political support will be a forgotten thing of the past, as well as the support and money you receive from American Jews. Whether you know it or not, be advised that you heard it here. American Jews put America first — always have, always will.
Enid K. Reiman
Rutland
