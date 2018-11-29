In writing letters to the editor of various newspapers, I have found that while some of them are leaning to the left (liberal), others lean to the right (conservative).
Take for example, Republicans in the Vermont House, they are leaning to the right; while the liberals in the Vermont Senate lean to the left. This conflict plays itself out with fights over various bills and issues like education, health care, minimum wage hikes, family leave, etc.
What the newspapers and other media do is foster one side or the other in a never-ending debate of what is right vs. wrong. I won't even try to make a list of which papers are left and which are right wing, because it's too tricky. If you are a daily reader, you can figure it out for yourself. What is fair is fair, and all media need to allow both sides to speak. The ones that do not print both sides of the issues are guilty of bias reporting. We've got that here in Vermont, and you, the reader, can figure that out, too.
T.W. King
Shaftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.