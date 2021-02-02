Relative to a letter by a reader in Thursday’s Herald taking the Herald to task for not fact-checking another letter writer’s earlier letter published in the paper, I want to point out that letters to the editor differ from news and feature material printed by a newspaper.
If a newspaper is doing its job, it will ensure the news and feature materials created by its own staffers, or come from reliable sources (i.e., the wire services), is factual but it is under no obligation to fact check letters to the editor because the letters to the editor reflect the opinions of its readers and not the newspaper itself.
Ideally, the only obligation the publication has is to be sure the letters it prints meet its own standards of decency. The editor of a newspaper might not agree with what a reader writes but will usually print (in the paper itself or on its website) any letter that meets that decency standard.
If I sound like I’m speaking from experience, I am. In the course of my career, I have been a newspaper reporter and an editor.
Now, having said all that, I, too, am frustrated by those letters to the editor that advance false narratives about all the things happening now in our country because if those letter writers are paying attention to reliable news sources, they would realize what they promote in their letters is false and is helping those who would undermine our democracy.
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.