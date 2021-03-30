Funding is now available through the Samara Fund, a community-directed fund that helps to ensure lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) Vermonters are connected, healthy, appreciated, safe and empowered.
The Samara Fund will accept applications for projects or organizations that serve Vermont’s LGBTQ+ communities or support HIV/AIDS services or prevention for LGBTQ+ Vermonters. Organizations that are not LGBTQ+ or HIV/AIDS focused may apply for support for projects that directly serve Vermont’s LGBTQ+ communities. Priority is given to projects that collaborate with and center LGBTQ+ voices and communities.
The Samara Fund’s priorities for the 2021 grantmaking cycle are projects and services focusing on and led by LGBTQ+ youth, LGBTQ+ elders, LGBTQ+ BIPOC, LGBTQ+ populations in rural area, trans Vermonters, for competent health care, mental health, substance abuse and HIV/AIDS services
Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Friday, May 28. Grant awards up to $3,500. Visit vermontcf.org/samara to learn more and apply.
Nate Clark works at the Vermont Community Foundation.
