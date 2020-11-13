Congratulations to the liberals and dumb Joe Biden. But you liberals will want to save your money and hope you keep your jobs. Taxes will rise for needless spending like what Obama did. More illegals will come. The wall won't be finished. Health care costs will rise, gas and heating oil will rise. Workers in steel mills will lose their jobs. But people being liberals won't care as long as it doesn't pertain to them.
In a short time, Biden will be found unfit and Pelosi will push the 25th Amendment. Then, Harris will be president and Pelosi as VP with more power. But liberal people won't care.
Remember Obama and his taxing and spending. Remember the $3 gas, the higher cost of fuel oil for heating. But that's all right, you are liberals and don't care.
Rutland has lost 7% of its population because of no jobs, high taxes, poor roads. But that's all right, you are liberals.
Yes, Donald Trump is almost gone because he thought of all the people. He wasn't a politician. He was a businessman. And you liberals didn't like that.
I thank God I can't work. I don't have to pay taxes to a corrupt liberal or pay medical expenses. But you liberals will and do, good old liberals.
i saw Pence thanking veterans on Veterans Day. Did you see Biden? No. Did you see Biden's wife at all? No. Good luck, liberals.
Skip Rinebolt
Rutland
