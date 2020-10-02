With all the divisive rhetoric about what flags to fly, there should be one non-controversial solution: just fly the U.S. flag. Consider all the flags in contention: POW/MIA, Black Lives and Gay Pride. Last month, a letter to the editor mentioned two more: suicide prevention and abortion rights. How about women’s rights? At the recent 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attack, we were reminded of the Freedom Flag. Flying a Hispanic Heritage flag was mentioned in a news program the other day.
All causes have meaning to segments of our society - some more than others. It is generally accepted that shouting through bullhorns and raising special flags is not the solution. Education, discussion and positive, meaningful action is what eventually leads to solutions. So let’s concentrate on flying the flag of the United States of America and working together for what it represents: Liberty and Justice For All.
James Harder
Clarendon
