Walking to the College of St. Joseph campus, proposed site of the Rutland Free Library, from the end of River Street at Dorr Bridge to the campus, along a narrow and curvy thoroughfare, there is no sidewalk, only a narrow shoulder. If walkers want to take the long way, via West Street, there is a new sidewalk from Ripley Bridge to the campus. Just saying.

Arthur N. Johnson

Rutland

