Recently, my avid reader and beginner chess player son joined a chess club. Here, he was encouraged to obtain the book "Chess: 5334 Problems, Combinations and Games." As a mom and non-chess player, I wanted to support his desire to learn and optimize his chess game, but was hesitant to purchase such a cumbersome reference book.
So, we ventured to the Rutland Free Library. RFL does not have this title on hand; however, RFL does have access to broad-area, library searches for such unique and material-focused resources. Amy began the search and in no time was able to locate the book, which arrived a few short days later. To my wonderment, the book is a Castleton University library holding. Clearly, the closing of that library will affect more than just the campus students.
