Living in Rutland is great. My husband, dog and I have lived here for nine years and love it. There are many attractions in the city and the Rutland library is right up there.
As a visually impaired person who can't drive, I can still walk to the library. It is a pleasant walk with good sidewalks, safe crossings and many trees.
Moving the library out of the city far away would make it impossible to get there without a car. We would be very grateful if the library remained where it is.
Krystyna Tuckerman
Rutland
