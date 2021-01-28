I have read with interest the letters that have been submitted relative to the relocation of the Rutland Public Library. I am not sure I am seeing anything creative or constructive in the commentary. It seems clear to me that the city cannot keep up the current building and its expensive repairs.
I have an idea that might be worth some thought if people were willing to look outside the box a little bit. What I have seen is a great deal about people not being able to walk to the library if it relocates. What if someone studied the possibility of running a shuttle bus service from the current location to the CSJ Campus location? Is this a service that could be provided at a nominal fee to riders? I don't know, but it seems like it would be worth looking into.
Martha Jo Perkins
Rutland
