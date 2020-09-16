"When we get into April,” we were told, “in warmer weather, it will disappear.” This lie is old (by more than half a year), and soon the weather will be freezing cold.
“Like a miracle, it will disappear.” There was no clue that this was even true. The tapes reveal The Donald always knew it could be years before the virus clears.
“The number's down, we're doing really great!” The numbers were so bad is why he lied. Why were they high? Science denied by this black-hearted, lowbrow reprobate.
Foreshadowing Tulsa, Trump had allowed, “It's fading away, it's fading away.” His ultimate plan (he'd be first to say) was to muster a giant, photo-op crowd.
In July, he fibbed, “We're getting control.” He beamed at his fans (most with bare faces). “Harmless,” he lied, “in most of the cases.” Behind a dark curtain, the plague took its toll.
“Children are all but immune,” he declared (no need to mask or socially distance). “Open the schools!” was met with resistance by parents and teachers, cautious and scared.
"It is what it is."
With each falsehood he spreads, each time he recites those "alternative facts" that so enrapture the ilk he attracts, he's giving the finger to them. And the dead.
Susan Leach
Rutland
