Once again, the Herald prints a letter that is factually incorrect and continues to perpetrate a falsehood that has been circulating on social media. I am referring to the recent letter by Ms. Bicskei regarding Nancy Pelosi being responsible for security at the U.S. Capitol when, in fact, the U.S. Capitol Police is overseen by the Capitol Police Board and has congressional oversight by appropriations.
Also, Ms. Bicskei's statement was fact checked by the AP and determined the statement about Speaker Pelosi being responsible for security at the Capitol was false.
My question to the Rutland Herald editor is, why does the Herald persist in printing letters containing false statements? I can understand printing letters that contain opinions but those opinions should be based on facts and not be used to continue to spread falsehoods. The Society of Professional Journalists has a Code of Ethics that states ethical journalism should be accurate and fair.
Even though the letters are not written by journalists, does not the Herald have an ethical responsibility to ensure material printed on the Herald pages is accurate and fair? Or is the Herald content with being a printed version of social media in spreading inaccurate, misleading and false information with no checks and balances or responsibility?
William Donovan
Rutland
