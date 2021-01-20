I was very saddened to learn Montpelier was going to close schools on Inauguration Day over concerns of safety. Trump has created the overwhelming lie that the election was rigged and stolen from him. Trump supporters have been called on to protest at state capitals on Inauguration Day. I don’t want any state to experience what happened in Washington, D.C.
Potential protesters, do your homework, get the truth. Call the Secretary of State's Office in any state where you have concerns. You will learn there was no evidence of fraud, and Republican and Democratic secretaries of state certified the results. If you are still unconvinced, check the lawsuits filed by Trump, they were thrown out because of lack of evidence. Attorney General William Barr stated there wasn’t any evidence of election fraud to pursue.
If you still believe Trump’s lies of a stolen election, maybe you need to reflect on why you are still so invested in this lie, when factual evidence shows otherwise.
Please don’t destroy our Vermont state capitol, or any other state's.
Mary B. Brown
Poultney
