This morning, while doing my usual half-hour Scripture reading, it occurred to me how little things have changed in the 2,500 years since the time of the prophet Ezekiel who, in Yahweh’s name, rails against the false prophets of his time: “You dishonor me in front of my people for a few handfuls of barley, a few bits of bread, killing those who ought not to die and sparing those who ought not to live, lying to my people who love to listen to lies” (13:19).
For $45 million worth of “barley” a year, Sean Hannity sits in front of his Fox cameras lying daily to viewers, who love to listen to and be entertained by his lies. Who cares about “truth” or “objective facts?” If Sean were to answer Pontius Pilate’s “What is truth?” question, his answer would be, “Truth is whatever I want it to be on a given day.” That’s why #45 checks in with Sean every morning after his usual vitriolic tweets, to see what he should consider to be “truth” during the coming day.
Integrity? Long gone. Honesty? Long gone. Adherence to factual information? Long gone. American democracy and rule of law?
Phil Stephan
Clarendon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.