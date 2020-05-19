We are living an experience few could have imagined in this era of advanced medical/scientific, industrial/commercial, military and cyber technology.
Yet consider the ability of an obscure, exotic virus to redesign itself to transmute between species, be tenacious enough to spur the human immune system to attack on numerous fronts - often in a lethal manner - the body it was meant to defend, resilient enough to travel from country to country, hemisphere to hemisphere, by wafting through the air, unseen and undetected, then attach itself to whatever or whomever happens into its path.
Many nations, whether large or small, powerful or weak, free or authoritarian, rich or poor, have had their social and economic structures literally stunned by the assault of this “invisible enemy.”
The havoc, suffering and death wreaked by the coronavirus serve as reminders we inhabit this planet with no greater force than Mother Earth’s unharnessed nature which commands a wondrous, terrible, relentless and (using a hackneyed term) “awesome” power.
Patricia Murphy
Manchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.