I have long debated whether to write this letter. All of us are exquisitely aware of how much Vermont income taxes have increased since uncoupling Vermont from federal income taxes. What some might be unaware of is how punitively charitable giving is treated under the Vermont income tax code. The maximum deduction one can receive on Vermont's income tax is $1,000. In order to gain such a deduction, you must give $20,000 in charitable giving. If you give more than $20,000, your deduction is still only $1,000.
None of us gives to a charity for the state income tax deduction, but one must ask why the tax code writers treat charitable giving in such a niggardly fashion. I would suggest that, if the state does not want to encourage us to open our purses and give to good causes, especially causes based here in Vermont, then perhaps the state should step up and do more for those of us least able to meet the challenges of COVID-19 and other threats.
David Dotson
Poultney
