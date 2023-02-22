Imagine trying to help your child but your options are limited, you don't know what else to do. Well, that’s what we have had to deal with all these years and it tears you up inside as a parent.
I love all of my children, two of my children are on the autism spectrum. My son is nonverbal and can be quite aggressive and extremely challenging. My son often targeted his sisters aggressively; he became too much to handle. We tried developmental homes, but his aggressive behavior was more than they could handle, a boarding home is not going to work either, so an out-of-state placement was the only option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.