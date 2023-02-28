I managed the bookstore at Marlboro College from 2000 to 2016 and was responsible for providing students with the books they would need for their courses.
For some time now, the large textbooks required for science and foreign language courses have been available in digital formats. It concerned me that, when students "bought" digital textbooks, they were actually only buying permission to use the book for a limited amount of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.