Stuart Lindberg’s article (Thursday, Nov. 15) seems to suggest that Vermont Democratic candidates did not have a "laser-sharp focus on addressing (the) issues and bringing (the) message to the voters.” Robin Chesnut-Tangerman won his district (Pawlet, West Pawlet, Wells, Rupert and Tinmouth) because he did just that.
Robin wrote an article for this page addressing the many aspects of a carbon tax, stressing that any action must include an exemption for rural voters and farmers. More importantly, he outlined other initiatives to be considered, in lieu of, or in conjunction with, a carbon tax to address the very real threat of climate change.
All of Robin’s print advertising and mailers provided background to his positions, rather than simple sound bites. He made himself available to the electorate by suggesting a debate with his challenger and conducting an open town forum at the Pawlet Fire House, in which Robin answered questions and addressed concerns over a wide range of topics for approximately 70 attendees.
Robin ran his campaign in the same professional manner he has exhibited throughout his two terms in office. I voted for Robin Chesnut-Tangerman on his merits and feel confident that any decision he makes in Montpelier will be after thoughtful consideration and in the best interest of the district as a whole.
Candace Parks
Pawlet
