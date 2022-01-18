I moved to Rutland two months before the pandemic lockdown thus, have never shouted “Go, Raiders!” from the bleachers. I can see the reason for emotion on both sides.
A neighbor has a lawn full of signs which poke confrontational politics into my brain every time I drive down the road. I would prefer he didn’t do that, but one of his signs caught my sympathies — I MISS THE AMERICA I GREW UP IN.
I do, too. Walking home from school for lunch, dogs and children running free, Mom home at all times, made me feel safe. When I grew up and I was the mom who might have had to stay home at all times, I felt differently. I confess I also miss the romantic ignorance I was raised in. Not knowing sometimes feels safer.
I noted the commemoration of the death of a Vermont farmer who, decades ago, burned down his barn and himself rather than give over his land for a new highway. Surely, Vermonters can also appreciate the grief of the people whose lands, livelihood and future were forcefully taken from them so that we all could live here, whose descendants remember that grief, just as we now remember that farmer.
The threat of violent speech and action lies over all of us these days. It would be nice if we could create, or recreate, a way to live on this beautiful land together.
Ann Evans
Rutland
