My rights as a property owner aren’t subordinate to any abuse of the Second Amendment gun "issue." In Chittenden, a town of maybe 1,000, anybody can shoot any kind of weapon legally up to and after dark: no noise ordinance; wanton rules-lessness in an era where mass slaughter happens daily; lunacy. One or two men along Holden Road do abuse what faux gun rights they cling to and for me, a happy liberal gun owner, I never abuse my own gun rights as a land owner. I’m not a moron.
Here’s the reality: town minus noise restrictions in a state like Vermont without limitations means a hundred men can shoot at the same time, anytime, for as long as they desire. Sounds like war to me, not target practice. But it's always one, maybe two, ignorant dolts who assume if they create noise wantonly, nobody can shoot back on their land at the same time. Again, when someone says it’s my right to fire my weapon any time I want, it’s actually not true — you're menacing neighbors who pay their taxes as well and will be heard.
