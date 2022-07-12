While I commend the Rutland City Board of Alderman for accepting the locomotive sculpture from the Carris family, I have a suggestion. I suggest this sculpture be used as attraction for a newly revitalized Depot Park. What better place for this sculpture than in Depot Park?
I would also like to suggest that the antique rail car given to the city be placed in Depot Park. This antique rail car was placed outside the winter farmers' market. Unfortunately, the covered structure supposed to protect this amazing antique never materialized. Now this is a perfect opportunity to rehouse this beautiful antique train car in Depot Park or the area near the Amtrak station that is also slated to be upgraded.
Ron Hemenway
Rutland
