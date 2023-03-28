A 45-day comment period on a proposal by Green Mountain National Forest staff concerning logging and other activities in the forest at Telephone Gap ended March 13.

A huge 94% of the official comments regarding logging were against the proposal. According to a preliminary tally, approximately 1,280 comments were opposed to the logging in the forest and about 80 in support. Another 13,000 individual signatures were sent in from across the country, as well as organizational opposition from 70 national and regional groups, including the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council, Earthjustice, and 350Vermont.

