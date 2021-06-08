My favorite (now retired) Rutland High School teacher, John Peterson, wore a pin to my 2002 graduation ceremony with a quote from The Wizard of Oz: “Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.” This is appropriate given Mr. Peterson had spent the previous year teaching us to always look for connections and less obvious forces at play in the historical moments and themes we studied.
Jeffrey Wennberg’s June 3 letter to the editor (“Equity plans”) is an opportunity to do just that.
Wennberg’s letter is guised as balanced praise for Tricia O’Connor and her backwards stance on equity in hiring practice. In reality, his letter is actually full of far right talking points, hinting at worries about white genocide and raising concern about a favorite bogeyman of white nationalists and members of the alt-right: cultural Marxism.
Ironically, given Wennberg’s supposed concern for past and future victims of genocide, the conspiracy theory of cultural Marxism originated with Adolf Hitler. Hitler and his Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels called it “cultural Bolshevism,” but these are one and the same: epithets used by extremists against any person or idea that challenges white Christian supremacy.
Perhaps Mr. Wennberg does not know the origins of the theory he’s promoting; it would be advisable for him to be more aware in the future.
Always look for the man behind the curtain.
Devon E. Cruz
Canton, Massachusetts
