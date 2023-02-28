A library with books is an integral part of the higher educational experience, and I hope the book-filled libraries can stay. Perusing the shelves can open your world to books that interest you or that aren’t in the aisle you sought digitally.
Look at the demonstrations at the Legislature and the campuses. Rather than just no, no, no don’t take away the libraries, it would be more beneficial to do some research. For instance, have other schools eliminated books and gone digital? With what result?
I challenge the students and staff who are immersed in college life environment every day to propose alternatives to streamline operations and perhaps cut costs, rather than complaining about the proposed library changes.
Do your homework. Be a part of the solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.