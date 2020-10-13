A person means well when he or she says, "You're an inspiration for me!" Though, the reality is, if someone is looking for another for inspiration, this type of belief is not being "adult." This goes for minors, as well. People need to be their own inspiration, hero, whatever description is workable for you. Another person can encourage, suggest and support – but you have to decide and act.
Muffe Heath
Rutland
