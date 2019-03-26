I understand there is talk afoot of eliminating the Electoral College.
I understand the reasons behind such a change, but why? It seems every time somebody changes something in politics, it bites not only them, but also the rest of us. The recent Senate filibuster change is a case in point.
So, if what's good for the goose is good for the gander, why change anything unless it's ourselves? If we don't change heads before we change rules, then have we changed anything?
Ronald Grande
Rutland
