Dear Representative Burditt: Congratulations on your recent win. It is my hope that now you have won re-election, you will find the time to respond to your constituents on matters of local concern, even if they are Democrats.
You do represent all of us, as I’m sure you’re aware, but I have never received a response from you on the several occasions when I’ve asked for your thoughts on a particular issue, or some clarity on a vote you’ve cast. I wouldn’t think it would be too time-consuming to answer your constituents, as I receive a response to every query I make to our other representative, Dave Potter.
I hope that in this next session, you will be able to find the time.
Nanette Dubin
East Wallingford
