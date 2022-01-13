Watching the School Board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, was upsetting. As a citizen, a mom and a human, my heart is heavy for my city. They did take care of some critical business and recognized the accomplishments of outstanding students and athletes in our area.
But, unfortunately, this was all overshadowed by the arguing and nitpicking at rules and procedures all-around one subject. The meeting started and ended with a discussion of the school moniker. The vote to replace the problematic Raiders with Ravens was almost a year ago.
Unfortunately, some people prefer to pout and, much like a 3-year-old temper tantrum, not let up until they get their way. Not caring that this move made us better people and better allies. Well, you got your way; you have your name back.
Now, let's talk about all that good stuff I heard about in that four-hour meeting.
Isabelle LaFemina, the way she took those adults to task, with grace and honesty, is a true example of what a student representative should be. I cried when she talked. I was that proud of her. A report was read about how the school COVID testing stations are full of positivity. The students are comfortable, happy and supported. Justine Franko was mentioned; she is a nurse at the high school and the COVID coordinator. It was noted she has been working nonstop over the past months, only taking off for a day at Christmas and a day at New Year.
Acknowledging the heroes and best of us is what we should be reading in the paper the day after such a meeting. We should be reading about progress and heroes and how our schools will survive the pandemic.
Sara Doenges
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.