The U.S. Navy has named a Virginia Class Submarine (SSN 792) the USS Vermont. This is only the third U.S. Navy vessel to be named after the state. The Vermont has been christened with anticipated commissioning in early 2020.
The Green Mountain Base of the U.S. Submarine Veterans Inc. is looking for submarine veterans to represent, and come on board for this historic event for our state by supporting the submarine crew of the Vermont (SSN 792). Contact me via e-mail cmattoon@vermontel.net or call 885-3886. I look forward to meeting and greeting my fellow submarine veterans.
Additional information on the Vermont (SSN 792) Commissioning Committee can be found at: https://sites.google.com/view/vtssn792cc/home or ussvermont.org.
Bill Mattoon
Springfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.