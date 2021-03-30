In November, the people elected Joe Biden (7 million more votes went to Joe than for Trump), but those who championed beleaguered Donald branded Joe Biden a fraudulent chump.
The runoff election on Jan. 5 gave Dems in the Senate their critical bump. The ballots in Georgia were counted three times, and each time they were tallied, Joe Biden beat Trump.
So then, on the 6th — the very next day — Trump called on his droogies to make us all pay …
"I'm honest," he postured. "You're the real people. We must stop the steal. I'll walk there with you." Some in the horde were (well-trained, in formation) hell-bent on their plan of following through.
Security breached, they fought up the steps, smashed into the building and went on the hunt. Brandishing weapons, testosterone-driven wrong-headedness fueled the mob's need to confront.
So now Georgia in March, where Governor Kemp surreptitiously signed a 100-page bill, he made it a law ("SB202") because voter suppression's the Republicans' will.
If we don't pay attention ("But we're sick of it all!"), we people no longer will have any say. Autocratically governed (minority ruled), we will have (up)ended the American way.
Aristotle: "In a democracy, the poor will have more power than the rich because there are more of them. The will of the majority is supreme."
Susan Leach
Rutland
