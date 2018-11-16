The problem of the dairy farmers getting a cost of production plus a reasonable profit has not been solved. As a result, solar farms are being built on these former hay fields. I would think that a steering committee of processors, farmers and regulators could talk and solve this problem.
Until then, the farmers will keep going out of business and constructive physical labor for youth and family farms will continue to be few and far between. Is not the strength of any country in the world based upon the strength of the family?
My parting words are — unless you buy the land, either individually or corporately, and keep [it] in agriculture, then the beautiful, bucolic landscape will also cease to exist.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
