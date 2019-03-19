Dear friends,
We, the Church of the Wildwood community, are writing because the recent Special General Conference of the United Methodist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, has broken our hearts, and we believe it has broken God’s heart as well. Jesus’ legacy is clear, welcoming everyone who feels called to gather in the name of Christ, with no exceptions.
Jesus spoke eloquently about God’s love, practicing radical inclusion throughout his life. The apostle Paul likened the Church to the human body, reminding us that every single part of the body contributes to the health and well-being of the whole.
Our responsibility, as Christians, is to practice love, not to judge who is or is not worthy of it. This means that our churches need to be places where anyone and everyone who steps in the door is received with a warm welcome and genuine caring. This has long been the legacy of Church of the Wildwood. We intend to continue being a place of kindness and radical welcome practiced in the name and spirit of Jesus.
We believe that love is at the root of everything Jesus asks of us. This love includes our LGBTQIA sisters and brothers as well as anyone who has been made to feel unwelcome anywhere because they were perceived as different. Our doors are open and remain open to everyone — no exceptions! You are welcome to worship with us any Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
Sincerely,
Your friends at Church of the Wildwood, Chittenden, Vermont
Shirley Oskamp
Middletown Springs
Pastor, Church of the Wildwood
