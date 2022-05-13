I loved Fred Bagley's "Let's secede" commentary today (May 11), and couldn't agree more. As for our 'problem' with New Hampshire, I've always thought it would be a good idea to grade it down to sea level so Vermont could have a beach.
I have just sent the column to family and friends in that blue puzzle piece on the far left to show them why I've been a Vermonter-by-choice, for 51 years.
Susan Beard
Rutland
