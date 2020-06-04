It does not seem to me a coincidence that soon after news reports began citing the disproportionate effect of the COVID-19 disease upon minorities, we had vigilantes demanding an end to shutdowns, often waving the Confederate flag and too frequently heavily armed. The Great American Lynch Mob, so long starved for meat, thinks it has found a new weapon.
This movement is now amplified by the events in Minneapolis. The Trump administration shut down the reforms of police departments that the Obama administration had set in course, and has encouraged police violence against their communities. President Trump’s recent quote (rhyming ‘looting’ and ‘shooting’) clearly shows the political tradition that inspires him is that of George Wallace.
Those of us who hold to the principle that ‘all (humans) are created equal’ may take hope for a peaceful outcome in two points.
The first is that we can probably avoid a second Civil War (the goal of the Lynch Mob: the Boogaloo) with an orderly election in November, if we are sensible.
The second that should give pause to the Lynch Mob, is obesity and diabetes exacerbate the risks of the disease. These factors have nothing to do with skin-coloring. Nor is faith a protection: the CDC has documented a church that chose to hold a service (involving some 100 attendants) then faced an infection rate of one-third, and of those infected, three died. When the claims of religious faith and those of medical science conflict, the record is unanimous in favor of medical science.
The next three months will show us the difference between communities observing precautions - and yes, Vermont seems to be a sterling example - and those whose fervor overcomes their common sense.
Stephen Belcher
Pittsford
