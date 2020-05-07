Dear Governor Scott: Please support Secretary of State Jim Condos' proposal that mail-in ballots be the policy for the November elections. You have been doing a fine job through this virus pandemic in promoting social distancing and opening our Vermont economy gradually with your calm and reasonable approach. Mail-in ballots are an extension of your current prudent policies. It's basically the same as early voting which we already allow. Many people will likely not vote rather than stand in lines and possibly risk exposure to the virus. You say your reservations are not political in nature, but it sure doesn't look that way. Please do the right thing to continue wise limitations on our social exposure to each other and support mail-in ballots for all of us. Our democracy depends on it.
Ann Vanneman
Shrewsbury
