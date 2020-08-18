He turned around fast, and he saw a brown youth – a teen who suspected his actions lacked couth.
"Donald Trump, why? Why are you taking our mailboxes? Why?"
But do you know that old POTUS – so smart and so slick – he thought up a lie and he thought it up quick.
"Over-curious girl," the fake president lied, "there's a leg on this box makes it tip to one side. So l'm taking it home to Mar-a-Lago, my dear. I’ll fix it up there, then I’ll bring it back here."
His fib fooled the youngster. He nodded his head, flashed a fake smile, and then Donald said, "There's really no need for us ever again to mention this encounter's where, why, or when."
Then he oozed down the sidewalk, mailbox in hand, supremely confident that he's in command.
Susan Leach
Rutland
